Senior SAP BW Business Analyst

Job Description

The purpose of the role is to provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP BW system. Provide first (1st) line SAP BW support, perform BW development, system maintenance, and monitoring, and assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements.

Duties and responsibilities:

Develop and maintain reports in BW Bex Analyzer as requested by the business.

Resolve calls as logged on the service management system within the agreed SLA.

Monitor for and resolve technical SAP BW errors.

Provide End-user support.

Perform integrity checks and reconciliations to resolve any user queries.

Manage and coordinate IT-related business projects.

Drive Continuous Business Improvement (CBI) initiatives.

Act as Superuser for Vector / RCL End-users.

All system enhancement requests are channeled through the Business Analyst who draws up functional specification documents designs the solution and implements the development work through to execution and user acceptance.

New report development in SAP BW/BI.

Create / Maintain BW Info Providers and objects across the following SAP modules: SD, MM, FI, CO, CRM, and other external systems. To this end, it is helpful that there is prior knowledge of these SAP source items.

General Housekeeping including DB size management and PSA maintenance.

SAP BW System Monitoring & Administration.

Performance tuning of reports and data providers.

Information Broadcasting (Workbooks & Web Templates).

Measuring and testing the impact of any transports in ECC on BW.

Conduct integrity checks and reconciliations in order to validate BW data vs. SAP ECC.

Draws up business process flow charts.

Manage and execute BW system upgrades.

Conducts end-user training on existing and new BW reports.

Creates and maintains user training manuals.

Determine and implement the roadmap and best practices for BW and BI environment.

Work with internal teams on Microsoft PowerBI integration and streamline reporting and datasets to allow this.

PowerBI knowledge advantageous.

Qualifications and experience:

Relevant IT/Business educational qualification (BSC, BCOM Degree/ IT Diploma).

Must be Computer literate (MS Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Extensive experience (at least 2 years) in SAP BW development, design, and administration including ABAP.

Must have 2 years of business analysis experience.

High skill level in Business Intelligence and Reporting with a particular focus on SAP BW BEX.

Exposure to various SAP data sources is advantageous.

Development in other BI tools including MS PowerBI advantageous.

Experience in an FMCG environment. Excellent understanding of sales and logistics execution processes.

Knowledge of management principles and practices.

Excellent business process and system analysis skills.

Desired Skills:

Agile Methodologies

Jira

SDLC

Requirements Gathering

Master Data

