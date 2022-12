Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



As a Senior Software Developer, you’ll work with the team to develop new software applications. You will be involved in all aspects of software development including designing and developing the code for products as well as working on client-side web application technologies

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field required

Five years of experience in software development is required.

Must have 5+ years of experience in software development with a background in large-scale systems and/or distributed systems

Experience working with C#, ASP.NET, or other object-oriented languages.

Duties and responsibilities:

Expert in programming languages such as .NET framework (C#), vb.net, c++, Java, Python, PHP, C++, and other scripting languages

Maintains high standards for the current state of a software project by adhering to design, coding, testing, and documentation standards.

Performs technical tasks related to program enhancements, maintenance, and enhancement of existing systems.

Collaborates with business analysts, project managers, and end-users to understand requirements, architect applications, and build technology.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Works with cross-functional teams to implement software features and functionality in a timely manner.

Technical skills required for 2 applications in the Logistics Systems team.

ASN-Advanced Shipping Notice System

.NET (Asp.net 4.6.)

MS SQLWCF services.

MRS-Merchandise Returns System

C# MVC (not sure of the version possibly 5) PL SQL (oracle)

WCF services

Exposure to Azure DevOps CI/CD pipelines.

Knowledge of Git.

C# .NET Core is advantageous for future Kafka integrations required on these applications

Desired Skills:

Teamwork

Analytical Thinking

Troubleshooting

Critical Thinking

Programming Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position