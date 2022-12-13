Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 13, 2022

Job Description

Minimum requirements:

  • JAVA and .NET Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
  • Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred
  • Experience using ADO/Sparx
  • SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred
  • Experience in working on the Smart Vista Payment Platform would be beneficial

Key deliverables:

  • Codes, tests, and complex systems using agreed standards, architectures, and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
  • Creates unit tests for all developed components
  • Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.
  • Documents complex systems used to achieve a well-described landscape.
  • Adhere to policies, standards, and procedures applicable to software development, quality control, and release management.
  • Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.

Desired Skills:

  • Critical Thinking
  • Troubleshooting
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Teamwork
  • Programming Experience

