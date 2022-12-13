Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Minimum requirements:
- JAVA and .NET Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
- Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred
- Experience using ADO/Sparx
- SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred
- Experience in working on the Smart Vista Payment Platform would be beneficial
Key deliverables:
- Codes, tests, and complex systems using agreed standards, architectures, and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
- Creates unit tests for all developed components
- Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.
- Documents complex systems used to achieve a well-described landscape.
- Adhere to policies, standards, and procedures applicable to software development, quality control, and release management.
- Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.
Desired Skills:
- Critical Thinking
- Troubleshooting
- Analytical Thinking
- Teamwork
- Programming Experience