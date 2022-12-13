Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

The Company is a broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment. The group operates in almost 50 countries in Africa.

Duties and responsibilities:

Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

Creates unit tests for all developed components

Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleague’s work.

Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.

Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.

Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.

Reporting to Platform Owner

Qualifications and experience:

Matric

JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills

Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.

Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.

SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.

Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Teamwork

Analytical Thinking

Troubleshooting

Critical Thinking

Programming Experience

Analyze User Needs

Learn more/Apply for this position