Senior Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineer Job Responsibilities:

Develops software solutions by studying information needs, conferring with users, studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; and following the software development lifecycle.

Responsibilities

Deliver code according to a product backlog

Agile software development

Technical leadership of a small development team

Provide input on UX and UI designs to optimise development efforts

Give architectural advice where required

Actively contribute to the entire team of product managers, UX practitioners, software developers and QA analysts and engineers

Continuous self-development and expansion of skills

If you’re an intermediate: assist senior software developer to mentor junior team members

If you’re a senior: mentor junior team members

Assist with software and product support

Communicate technical needs and risks effectively outside of the team

Be familiar with devops and infrastructure deployment

Write effective documentation for architecture and infrastructure

Skills

Firstly, you need the skills to take on the responsibilities specified above. You should also have some depth of experience in the technologies we generally use, which includes the following:

AngularJS. Other web frameworks (ReactJS etc) may also be applicable

Flutter and Dart for mobile development. Android and iOS native development are also appropriate

API integration through HTTP. REST and REST-like interfaces.

GraphQL integration

Relational databases and SQL

Other databases (time series, graph, document, key-value etc)

Use cloud based infrastructure (AWS and Google). This includes compute and data storage elements.

Automated deployment infrastructure (Azure DevOps, CodeDeploy etc.)

And these equally important skills

Communication skills that allow you to collaborate and explain your process, approach and motivation to various stakeholders, including technical and non-technical people.

Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

A propensity to fail fast and learn fast and share both failure and learning with others.

Prioritising learning over being right. Understanding others rather than becoming defensive.

Understanding the value of the client as part of the team rather than us & them.

Qualifications

Relevant B.Sc. or B.Eng. university degree. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development/programming courses AND Minimum 6 years of relevant software development experience

Nice to have

If you tick all the required boxes, the following things will give you an edge:

If you’ve started your own business before (it does not matter whether it worked out or not)

If you’ve built and released something of your own

Active contributions to open source projects

A preference for a variety of work and horizontal training over deep specialist skills.

Aspirations to mentor and coach other developers

Desired Skills:

Agile

XML

NET

AngularJS

Amazon

Programming

