Service Desk Agent at Armscor – Gauteng Erasmuskloof

SERVICE DESK AGENT

JOB GRADE: C2

REFERENCE NUMBER: 9993066

Information Communications and Technology department has a vacancy for a Service Desk Agent in their DevOps division. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To capture and route incidences, problems and requests and provide remote support. Provide proactive escalations and management reporting information.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Serving as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over walk-ins, telephone or email.

Performing troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions.

Determine the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers.

Walk the customer through the problem-solving process.

Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel.

Provide accurate information on IT products or services.

Follow-up and update customer status and information

Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team.

Identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures

Record, categorise and track tickets.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Grade 12

National Diploma in IT

A+

N+

ITIL V4

MCSA an advantage

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

Must have completed IT internship

Proven experience as an ICT Service Desk Agent

KNOWLEDGE AND FUNCTIONAL SKILLS:

Knowledge of Microsoft Windows operation systems

Knowledge of MS Active Directory.

Knowledge of Microsoft office suite

Knowledge of PC Proficiency

NB: All applicants must indicate reference number of the position they are applying for in the subject heading.

Short-listed candidates will be subjected to reference checking, verification of personal data and security clearance as part of the selection process. In line with Armscor’s commitment to compliance with the Employment Equity Act, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

