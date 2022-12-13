SNR Software Developer – Gauteng Chloorkop

Dec 13, 2022

A leading logistics company is looking for a Senior Software / System Developer to join their team in Kempton Park.

Job purpose:
Responsible for all software and system-related duties throughout the software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing. The developer is required to create user information solutions through the development, implementation, and maintenance of Java-based components and interfaces, and systems.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to all stages of software and system development lifecycle
  • Design, implement and maintain Java-based and other applications that can be high-volume and low-latency
  • Analyze user requirements to define business objectives
  • Envisioning system features and functionality
  • Define application objectives and functionality
  • Ensure application designs conform to business goals
  • Develop and test software
  • Identify and resolve any technical issues arising
  • Create detailed design documentation
  • Analyze user and system requirements
  • Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions
  • Write efficient code based on feature specifications
  • Develop user interfaces
  • Prioritize and execute tasks in the software and system development life cycle
  • Design database architecture
  • Test and debug applications
  • Validate software functionality and security
  • Travelling will be required

Minimum level of Education:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a relevant field

Experience:

  • Work experience as a Java Software Engineer, Java Developer or similar role
  • Experience building Java EE applications
  • Familiarity with Object-Oriented Design (OOD)
  • Good knowledge of popular Java
  • Experience with test-driven development

Competencies required:

  • Problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Objectivity and Critical thinking
  • Organizational skills
  • Leadership skills
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Teamwork and problem solving
  • Attention to detail and must be able to work under pressure
  • Strong English verbal and written communication
  • Chinese and/ or African languages will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • System Development
  • Java Programming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A third-party integrated logistics company with self-operated logistics centers exceeding 150,000 square meters and manages more than 1,000 fleets per month. They provide cross-border transportation and related freight forwarding services to 7 countries in southern Africa.

