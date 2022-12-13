SNR Software Developer – Gauteng Chloorkop

A leading logistics company is looking for a Senior Software / System Developer to join their team in Kempton Park.

Job purpose:

Responsible for all software and system-related duties throughout the software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing. The developer is required to create user information solutions through the development, implementation, and maintenance of Java-based components and interfaces, and systems.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Contribute to all stages of software and system development lifecycle

Design, implement and maintain Java-based and other applications that can be high-volume and low-latency

Analyze user requirements to define business objectives

Envisioning system features and functionality

Define application objectives and functionality

Ensure application designs conform to business goals

Develop and test software

Identify and resolve any technical issues arising

Create detailed design documentation

Analyze user and system requirements

Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions

Write efficient code based on feature specifications

Develop user interfaces

Prioritize and execute tasks in the software and system development life cycle

Design database architecture

Test and debug applications

Validate software functionality and security

Travelling will be required

Minimum level of Education:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a relevant field

Experience:

Work experience as a Java Software Engineer, Java Developer or similar role

Experience building Java EE applications

Familiarity with Object-Oriented Design (OOD)

Good knowledge of popular Java

Experience with test-driven development

Competencies required:

Problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Objectivity and Critical thinking

Organizational skills

Leadership skills

Emotional Intelligence

Teamwork and problem solving

Attention to detail and must be able to work under pressure

Strong English verbal and written communication

Chinese and/ or African languages will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Software Development

System Development

Java Programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A third-party integrated logistics company with self-operated logistics centers exceeding 150,000 square meters and manages more than 1,000 fleets per month. They provide cross-border transportation and related freight forwarding services to 7 countries in southern Africa.

