Software Developer

Our client a diverse and leading global Investment company has an opportunity for a Senior Software developer. who is technically strong in PHP (Lavavel, Javasripts (Vue.js), Flutter & FIREBASE, MySQL and AngularJS to build their new cloud based stored systems and assist in the integration of this and existing systems, whilst collaborating closely with the financial analyst to maintain and developer new features.

You will join a dynamic team of motivated individuals, where you will use your analytical mindset and understanding of versioning tools to share your expertise in pursuit to maintain a cultural collaborating environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 6 years software development experience.

Degree (Bachelors/ Diploma) in IT, Computer Science or equivalent.

Preferably relevant experience in the financial sector.

Knowledge and exposure to C#, Angular (>v9), Git, Jenkins, MSSQL, Bootstrap, JavaScript’s, JQuery, SSRS, Web API, TDD, BDD and Azure pipelines.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position