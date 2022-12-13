Software Developer (.Net Developer) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Software .NET Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Looking for an exceptional individual to work on a .NET based desktop application. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development, and deployment.

The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation, and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.

The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations.

Collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle. This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems.

Must be able to work independently, effectively, and efficiently in a collaborative environment with relevant stakeholders.

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or other related fields

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

.NET Framework 6

C# & VB.NET

PostgreSQL

Domain Driven Design architecture using the DSL Platform

Windows Communication Foundation for communication between client and server

Hangfire for scheduling of background jobs

The UI is WinForms

DevExpress

ClickOnce is used for installation and upgrades

Microsoft Azure experience would be beneficial.

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Good experience with integrated system environments

Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs:

Visual Studio Code

Git

Azure DevOps

You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

