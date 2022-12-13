Software Engineer Java – Johannesburg (CBD) – up to R12m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Africa – well recognised financial services is looking for a super skilled Software Engineer Java Developer, who wants to pursue an opportunity to become a software developer in the banking industry.
Implementation, maintenance, and supporting java systems will be of the IT strategy.
Requirements:
- 5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support
- 5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.
- 5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation.
- Proficient in Java and Workflow
- IT Knowledge
- IT Development
- IT Applications
- Automated Unit Testing
- Data Integrity
- looking for someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring Data, Security, Cloud, Cache.
- Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)
- Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)
- Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)
- DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)
- Java 8 +
- Agile methodologies exposure
Qualifications:
- BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree.
- Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems, or similar.
- Bank-recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification.
The reference Number for this position is MK53512 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost-to-company salary of up to R1,2m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- CI/CD
- AWS
- JPA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree