Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Solutions Architect for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng.

12 Months Contract.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Experience required:

At least 3 years experience as a Solutions/ Software Architect.

Track record of working with customers and delivering large solutions to customers.

Strong development background in at least 2 software development languages.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Directing Software Architecting, Programming, and Documentation Development Processes across a number of teams that consists of Developers, Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, Architects, and Tech Leads.

Control and manage choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development by creating, defining, or choosing an application framework best suited for the engaged client.

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environments and ecosystems, creating component designs showing knowledge of other applications across the business.

Where appropriate, subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces during client engagement processes.

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components, teams, and clients.

Carry accountability for the quality of the final product and projects.

Responsible for technical growth and mentorship across various teams, inclusive of recruitment and retention of technical team members.

Where appropriate, provision required skills, select an appropriate deployment model, direct testing protocols to validate releases and monitor performance after releases.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

