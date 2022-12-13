Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a Company specialising in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Test Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Role Objectives:

Executes quality assurance activities and is accountable for consistent output of quality assurance processes.

In conjunction with the Business Analyst assigned to the project, designs test cases based on functional and non-functional requirements and obtain signoff from business.

Key Responsibilities:

Creates and maintains the required testing documentation, reports, and communications.

Maintains the integrity of the testing environment.

Responsible for tracking defects to closure.

Responsible for sanity testing in production post deployment to production.

May be required to attend CAB meetings leading up to deployment to production.

May also be required to provide ongoing support to business in filtering queries raised and liaising with developers. This is also likely to include logging of defects for developers to attend to the issue raised.

Maintains awareness of best practices and industry standards.

In conjunction with Business Analysts, provide support to Learning area in the development and signoff of training material particularly on systems.

Provide support to automation of manual test cases on an ongoing basis.

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

At least 5 years of experience in manual and/or automated software testing.

Knowledge in Finance functions e.g., Payments and Collection processes, Credit Control, Commission processing etc.

Extensive TIA testing experience combined with short term insurance experience will be an added advantage.

Intermediate knowledge of SQL and scripting added advantage.

Recognised certification e.g., ISEB, ISTQB added advantage.

Solid understanding and experience with the SDLC.

Exposure to agile methodology.

Educational Requirements:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent



