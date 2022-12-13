Websphere Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We have a long term, 12 month with the view to extend, contract avaialble for a WebSphere Application Server Administrator. The role is based in Gauteng and is within the banking environment.
Duties:
- Install, Configure, Maintain IBM WAS v7.0,8.x.9.x & IBM HTTP Server v7,v8.x,v9.x.
- Experience in Application EAR & WAR deployments, Update and Rollout Update.
- Experience in Creating Clusters and configure Workload management in Production.
- Knowledge on configure JDBC ,Data sources and Connection Pooling settings.
- Configuration of JMS, Queues and Listeners on IBM WAS.
- Experience in Setup Global Security & LDAP config in WAS Production.
- Installation of latest Fixpacks ,Infixes from Command-line and GUI in IBM WAS & IHS in Prod.
- Good knowledge in resolving Heap & Outofmemory & Hung threads issue.
- Experience in SSL certificates Installlation & renewal and Fixing the SSL related issues.
- Knowledge in configure HTTP-Plugin , Virtualhost
- Good problem-solving skills and Find the Root cause of issues.
- Install, configure, and maintain JBoss EAP software on Sun Solaris and Red hat Linux.
- Install, configure, and maintain JBoss Operations Network (JON).
- Install, configure and maintain IBM web server & Apache web server.
- Experience with Unix scripting
- Familiarity with networking devices, protocols (TCP/IP) and corresponding access-related problems is a plus.
- Experience in Solaris and Linux operating system environment
- Knowledge of LDAP configuration, load balancing etc.
- Tune JBoss parameters for optimal system performance
- Experience in SSL configurations and understanding e.g. key-store, certificates etc.
- Automation using BAMBOO.
- Experience using GIT, BITBUCKET, CONFLUENCE, JIRA.
- Experience with F5 Load Balancer
- Experience with Dynatrace monitoring, Prometheus & Grafana tool.
- Experience with database like oracle, such as JDBC.
- Troubleshooting with application servers, webservers like webserver, JBoss & apache servers.
Desired Skills:
- Websphere
- IBM
- HTTP
- Jira
- Bamboo
- F5
- Web Server
- WAR
- WebSphere MQ
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma