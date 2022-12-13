Websphere Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 13, 2022

We have a long term, 12 month with the view to extend, contract avaialble for a WebSphere Application Server Administrator. The role is based in Gauteng and is within the banking environment.
Duties:

  • Install, Configure, Maintain IBM WAS v7.0,8.x.9.x & IBM HTTP Server v7,v8.x,v9.x.
  • Experience in Application EAR & WAR deployments, Update and Rollout Update.
  • Experience in Creating Clusters and configure Workload management in Production.
  • Knowledge on configure JDBC ,Data sources and Connection Pooling settings.
  • Configuration of JMS, Queues and Listeners on IBM WAS.
  • Experience in Setup Global Security & LDAP config in WAS Production.
  • Installation of latest Fixpacks ,Infixes from Command-line and GUI in IBM WAS & IHS in Prod.
  • Good knowledge in resolving Heap & Outofmemory & Hung threads issue.
  • Experience in SSL certificates Installlation & renewal and Fixing the SSL related issues.
  • Knowledge in configure HTTP-Plugin , Virtualhost
  • Good problem-solving skills and Find the Root cause of issues.
  • Install, configure, and maintain JBoss EAP software on Sun Solaris and Red hat Linux.
  • Install, configure, and maintain JBoss Operations Network (JON).
  • Install, configure and maintain IBM web server & Apache web server.
  • Experience with Unix scripting
  • Familiarity with networking devices, protocols (TCP/IP) and corresponding access-related problems is a plus.
  • Experience in Solaris and Linux operating system environment
  • Knowledge of LDAP configuration, load balancing etc.
  • Tune JBoss parameters for optimal system performance
  • Experience in SSL configurations and understanding e.g. key-store, certificates etc.
  • Automation using BAMBOO.
  • Experience using GIT, BITBUCKET, CONFLUENCE, JIRA.
  • Experience with F5 Load Balancer
  • Experience with Dynatrace monitoring, Prometheus & Grafana tool.
  • Experience with database like oracle, such as JDBC.
  • Troubleshooting with application servers, webservers like webserver, JBoss & apache servers.

Desired Skills:

  • Websphere
  • IBM
  • HTTP
  • Jira
  • Bamboo
  • F5
  • Web Server
  • WAR
  • WebSphere MQ

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

