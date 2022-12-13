Websphere Administrator

We have a long term, 12 month with the view to extend, contract avaialble for a WebSphere Application Server Administrator. The role is based in Gauteng and is within the banking environment.

Duties:

Install, Configure, Maintain IBM WAS v7.0,8.x.9.x & IBM HTTP Server v7,v8.x,v9.x.

Experience in Application EAR & WAR deployments, Update and Rollout Update.

Experience in Creating Clusters and configure Workload management in Production.

Knowledge on configure JDBC ,Data sources and Connection Pooling settings.

Configuration of JMS, Queues and Listeners on IBM WAS.

Experience in Setup Global Security & LDAP config in WAS Production.

Installation of latest Fixpacks ,Infixes from Command-line and GUI in IBM WAS & IHS in Prod.

Good knowledge in resolving Heap & Outofmemory & Hung threads issue.

Experience in SSL certificates Installlation & renewal and Fixing the SSL related issues.

Knowledge in configure HTTP-Plugin , Virtualhost

Good problem-solving skills and Find the Root cause of issues.

Install, configure, and maintain JBoss EAP software on Sun Solaris and Red hat Linux.

Install, configure, and maintain JBoss Operations Network (JON).

Install, configure and maintain IBM web server & Apache web server.

Experience with Unix scripting

Familiarity with networking devices, protocols (TCP/IP) and corresponding access-related problems is a plus.

Experience in Solaris and Linux operating system environment

Knowledge of LDAP configuration, load balancing etc.

Tune JBoss parameters for optimal system performance

Experience in SSL configurations and understanding e.g. key-store, certificates etc.

Automation using BAMBOO.

Experience using GIT, BITBUCKET, CONFLUENCE, JIRA.

Experience with F5 Load Balancer

Experience with Dynatrace monitoring, Prometheus & Grafana tool.

Experience with database like oracle, such as JDBC.

Troubleshooting with application servers, webservers like webserver, JBoss & apache servers.

Desired Skills:

Websphere

IBM

HTTP

Jira

Bamboo

F5

Web Server

WAR

WebSphere MQ

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

