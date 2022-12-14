Do you like building websites, backend systems or mobile applications? Do youwant to be part of a team that builds worldwide platforms? Does remote work, great perks and benefits sound good?
If you have:
- 7 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
- Background architecting high performance web applications
- University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma
- South African citizenship
Coupled with:
- Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)
- Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)
- Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)
- High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)
- Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Application Architect
- Software Architect
- Mobile Development
- Remote working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and MUCH MUCH MORE