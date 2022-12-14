Application Architect – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Do you like building websites, backend systems or mobile applications? Do youwant to be part of a team that builds worldwide platforms? Does remote work, great perks and benefits sound good?

If you have:

7 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)

Background architecting high performance web applications

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

South African citizenship

Coupled with:

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc )

) High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Application Architect

Software Architect

Mobile Development

Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and MUCH MUCH MORE

Learn more/Apply for this position