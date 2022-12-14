Application Architect – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Dec 14, 2022

Do you like building websites, backend systems or mobile applications? Do youwant to be part of a team that builds worldwide platforms? Does remote work, great perks and benefits sound good?
If you have:

  • 7 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
  • Background architecting high performance web applications
  • University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma
  • South African citizenship

Coupled with:

  • Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)
  • Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)
  • Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)
  • High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)
  • Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Desired Skills:

  • Application Architect
  • Software Architect
  • Mobile Development
  • Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension and MUCH MUCH MORE

