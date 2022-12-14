Backend C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client has a mid and senior expert Backend C# Developer position available with 3+ years of development experience to develop, maintain and support the the backend system.
The candidate will be working in the product development team. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with top developers on exciting AI and ML technologies that make a real difference.
You need to have good communication skills and be a self-motivated individual. We need someone with strong problem-solving skills who is familiar with the end-to-end software development lifecycle.
Minimum Qualifications
Applicable, 3-year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.
Advantage Qualifications
Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.
Specific Technology Experience
Non-Negotiable skills:
Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including
Generics
LINQ and Lambda expressions
Asynchronous programming
Pattern matching
Knowledge and experience with:
.Net Core 5.0
Asp.Net Core 5.0
Entity Framework Core 5.0
LINQ, Lambda expressions
Web API / Swagger
SignalR or gRPC
Version Control
Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle
Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines
Experience with Azure Cloud Environment
Understanding of the OpenAPI initiative
Advantageous:
Knowledge and experience with any of the following will an advantage but not necessary:
Git Version control, branching, and pull requests
Microsoft Cognitive Services
Google Cloud Services
Amazon Web Services
MSSQL / Azure SQL Server
GPT-3
Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime
Machine Learning and Mathematical skills
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- ASP.Net Core
- Entity Framework
- WebAPI