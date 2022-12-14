Backend C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client has a mid and senior expert Backend C# Developer position available with 3+ years of development experience to develop, maintain and support the the backend system.

The candidate will be working in the product development team. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with top developers on exciting AI and ML technologies that make a real difference.

You need to have good communication skills and be a self-motivated individual. We need someone with strong problem-solving skills who is familiar with the end-to-end software development lifecycle.

Minimum Qualifications

Applicable, 3-year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.

Advantage Qualifications

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Specific Technology Experience

Non-Negotiable skills:

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including

Generics

LINQ and Lambda expressions

Asynchronous programming

Pattern matching

Knowledge and experience with:

.Net Core 5.0

Asp.Net Core 5.0

Entity Framework Core 5.0

LINQ, Lambda expressions

Web API / Swagger

SignalR or gRPC

Version Control

Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle

Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines

Experience with Azure Cloud Environment

Understanding of the OpenAPI initiative

Advantageous:

Knowledge and experience with any of the following will an advantage but not necessary:

Git Version control, branching, and pull requests

Microsoft Cognitive Services

Google Cloud Services

Amazon Web Services

MSSQL / Azure SQL Server

GPT-3

Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime

Machine Learning and Mathematical skills

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

ASP.Net Core

Entity Framework

WebAPI

