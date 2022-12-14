Backend .NET Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client in the Software Development Industry is searching for an experienced Backend .Net Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working on a hybrid model, based in Centurion.
Requirements:
- BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science
- 4+ Years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications using C#, .Net and/or .Net Core.
- Thorough understanding of development process and practices, from ideation to release.
- Experienced in building RESTful APIs.
- Building and delivering production solutions.
- C# .Net, Framework, Core is required.
- Extensive experience with Entity framework, Linq, IQueryable. How and when to use in an optimized manner.
- Relational database systems such as MS SQL Server, PostgreSQL or MySQL. This includes query optimization, debugging and advanced query methods.
- Experience with high performance design patterns and optimization. This includes threading, asynchronous programming and a deep knowledge of data structures and complexity.
- Experience with Git.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- .Net Framework
- .Net Core
- Entity framework
- Linq
- IQueryable
- MS SQL Server
- PostgreSQL
- MySQL
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree