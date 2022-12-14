Backend .NET Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client in the Software Development Industry is searching for an experienced Backend .Net Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working on a hybrid model, based in Centurion.

Requirements:

BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science

4+ Years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications using C#, .Net and/or .Net Core.

Thorough understanding of development process and practices, from ideation to release.

Experienced in building RESTful APIs.

Building and delivering production solutions.

C# .Net, Framework, Core is required.

Extensive experience with Entity framework, Linq, IQueryable. How and when to use in an optimized manner.

Relational database systems such as MS SQL Server, PostgreSQL or MySQL. This includes query optimization, debugging and advanced query methods.

Experience with high performance design patterns and optimization. This includes threading, asynchronous programming and a deep knowledge of data structures and complexity.

Experience with Git.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

.Net Framework

.Net Core

Entity framework

Linq

IQueryable

MS SQL Server

PostgreSQL

MySQL

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

