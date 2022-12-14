Business Intelligence Developer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Pretoria Region

ROLE PURPOSE

The purpose of the role is to produce financial and market intelligence by querying data sources and generating periodic reports.

KEY RESULT AREAS:

The incumbent will be responsible for a wide variety of tasks which includes but are not limited to the following:

Ensure Business intelligence Analysis within the unit.

Define BI reports at both operational and corporate levels

Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined needs.

Identify potential problems within operational processes to influence improvement efforts

Ensure usability of all reports developed within the organization

Analyse processes and identify critical performance measurements points

Translate BI requirements into technical and functional requirements

Write SQL codes and perform Data modeling

Produce conceptual, logical, and physical data models

Perform source to targets data mapping

Translate business rules into ODI mapping

Participate in planning for future growth scaling and capacity planning for BI and the Data warehouse

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE



A National Diploma /Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or BSc (Computer Science) or Business Intelligence; B Com (Information Systems) or similar professional qualification (at least 360 credits) with at least five (5) Years (Ideally six (6) years proven appropriate experience in Application services or ICT hardware and software.

Relevant experience in the Management of Application Development Life cycle will serve as an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position