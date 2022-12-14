Business Intelligence Specialist

A technical BI Developer role with a passion for client and stakeholder and engagement. Tired of being siloed? Crave the need to interact, tell your data story in non – IT terms ? This is a role for you !
Join this Company who are specialists in their field and have been going for over 50 years!
An office based role in beautiful offices in Sandton – a truly people-centric employer.
Become the master of your domain in a role that will have you feeling like an entrepreneur .
Looking for a BI /ETL Developer with 5 years plus solid Qliksense / Qlikview experience.
The role?
- Responsible for the Business Intelligence environment within Tsebo.
- Engage various stakeholders and convert their needs into relevant Qlikview reports
- Maintain and grow the current Tsebo Data warehouse
- Make SQL recommendations for other Tsebo Applications
- Manage Tsebo Vendors and ensure their applications are fit for purpose
- Manage application changes via formalized processes
- Properly document the BI Environment
- Build and maintain relationships with business
- Manage and maintain relationships with vendors and other 3rd parties
- Supply monthly feedback to line manager on the Business Intelligence area
What’s needed?
- Diploma in IT /Computer Science BSc preferable
- Exposure to ERP solutions preferable
- Exposure to developing and supporting software applications
- 5+ Years’ experience in SQL 2008 R2/2012
- 5+ Year’s experience in SSIS ETL
- Qlikview/Qliksense Experience Preferable
Please send your updated cv and skills matric to
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- Qliksense
- SSIS
- ETL
- SQL
- BI
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and 2 x bonuses!