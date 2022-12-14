Business Intelligence Specialist

Dec 14, 2022

A technical BI Developer role with a passion for client and stakeholder and engagement. Tired of being siloed? Crave the need to interact, tell your data story in non – IT terms ? This is a role for you !
Join this Company who are specialists in their field and have been going for over 50 years!

An office based role in beautiful offices in Sandton – a truly people-centric employer.

Become the master of your domain in a role that will have you feeling like an entrepreneur .

Looking for a BI /ETL Developer with 5 years plus solid Qliksense / Qlikview experience.

The role?

  • Responsible for the Business Intelligence environment within Tsebo.
  • Engage various stakeholders and convert their needs into relevant Qlikview reports
  • Maintain and grow the current Tsebo Data warehouse
  • Make SQL recommendations for other Tsebo Applications
  • Manage Tsebo Vendors and ensure their applications are fit for purpose
  • Manage application changes via formalized processes
  • Properly document the BI Environment
  • Build and maintain relationships with business
  • Manage and maintain relationships with vendors and other 3rd parties
  • Supply monthly feedback to line manager on the Business Intelligence area

What’s needed?

  • Diploma in IT /Computer Science BSc preferable
  • Exposure to ERP solutions preferable
  • Exposure to developing and supporting software applications
  • 5+ Years’ experience in SQL 2008 R2/2012
  • 5+ Year’s experience in SSIS ETL
  • Qlikview/Qliksense Experience Preferable

Desired Skills:

  • Qlikview
  • Qliksense
  • SSIS
  • ETL
  • SQL
  • BI

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension and 2 x bonuses!

