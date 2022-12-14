C++ Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An industry-leading company is currently seeking the expertise of an experienced C++ Developer to join their team in Gauteng.
Required Experience:
- UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++
- MS Visual C++ workbench experience
- Experience with XML and XHTML.
- Some knowledge of SWIFT.
- Porting software to different *NIX operating systems.
- Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory
Education:
- Relevant IT degree or diploma
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma