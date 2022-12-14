C++ Developer at Hire Resolve

An industry-leading company is currently seeking the expertise of an experienced C++ Developer to join their team in Gauteng.

Required Experience:

UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++

MS Visual C++ workbench experience

Experience with XML and XHTML.

Some knowledge of SWIFT.

Porting software to different *NIX operating systems.

Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory

Education:

Relevant IT degree or diploma

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

C++

XML

XHTML

SWIFT

UNIX

LINUX

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

