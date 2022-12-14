C++ Developer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

An industry-leading company is currently seeking the expertise of an experienced C++ Developer to join their team in Gauteng.

Required Experience:

  • UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++
  • MS Visual C++ workbench experience
  • Experience with XML and XHTML.
  • Some knowledge of SWIFT.
  • Porting software to different *NIX operating systems.
  • Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory

Education:

  • Relevant IT degree or diploma

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • XML
  • XHTML
  • SWIFT
  • UNIX
  • LINUX

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

