C# .Net Senior Software Engineer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our international client, a leading independent provider of strategic market research, that creates data and analysis on thousands of products and services around the world, is searching for an experienced C# .Net Senior Software Engineer to join their team in their Cape Town offices.

You will work with upper management to define software requirements and take the lead on operational and technical projects. In this role, you should be able to work independently with little supervision.

You should have excellent organization and problem-solving skills. If you also have hands-on experience in software development and agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you. Your goal will be to develop high-quality software that is aligned with user needs and business goals.

Responsibilities

Develop high-quality software design and architecture

Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the software development life cycle

Develop tools and applications by producing clean, efficient code

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting

Review and debug code

Perform validation and verification testing

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix and improve products

Document development phases and monitor systems

Ensure software is up-to-date with latest technologies

Requirements:

5+ Years of experience

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

.NET Core

MVC .Net Framework 4.6.

WebApi Net Framework 4.6.

Asp.Net Core

Angular

SQL Server or Azure SQL and/or NoSQL

Experience/Understanding of DevOps practices including:

Continuous Integration/Deployment (CI/CD)

QA Automation

Release Process

Cloud Development

Health Monitoring

Feature Toggle based development

Cross Function collaboration

Experience/Understanding of the below testing toolset:

Postman, Insomnia

MSTest/NUnit

Protractor, Jasmine

JMeter

OWASP ZAP

Experience/Understanding of Cloud technologies including:

Azure

Google

OOP programming (theoretical and practical experience of design principles and patterns)

Experience/Understanding with

Agile methodologies

BDD (Behaviour Driven Development)

Test Driven Development (TDD)

Domain Driven Design (DDD)

Event-Driven Architecture

API Gateways and Service Discovery

Solid knowledge of Visual Studio programming environments and Azure DevOps

