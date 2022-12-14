C# .Net Senior Software Engineer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our international client, a leading independent provider of strategic market research, that creates data and analysis on thousands of products and services around the world, is searching for an experienced C# .Net Senior Software Engineer to join their team in their Cape Town offices.
You will work with upper management to define software requirements and take the lead on operational and technical projects. In this role, you should be able to work independently with little supervision.
You should have excellent organization and problem-solving skills. If you also have hands-on experience in software development and agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you. Your goal will be to develop high-quality software that is aligned with user needs and business goals.
Responsibilities
- Develop high-quality software design and architecture
- Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the software development life cycle
- Develop tools and applications by producing clean, efficient code
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting
- Review and debug code
- Perform validation and verification testing
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix and improve products
- Document development phases and monitor systems
- Ensure software is up-to-date with latest technologies
Requirements:
- 5+ Years of experience
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
- .NET Core
- MVC .Net Framework 4.6.
- WebApi Net Framework 4.6.
- Asp.Net Core
- Angular
- SQL Server or Azure SQL and/or NoSQL
Experience/Understanding of DevOps practices including:
- Continuous Integration/Deployment (CI/CD)
- QA Automation
- Release Process
- Cloud Development
- Health Monitoring
- Feature Toggle based development
- Cross Function collaboration
Experience/Understanding of the below testing toolset:
- Postman, Insomnia
- MSTest/NUnit
- Protractor, Jasmine
- JMeter
- OWASP ZAP
Experience/Understanding of Cloud technologies including:
- Azure
- OOP programming (theoretical and practical experience of design principles and patterns)
Experience/Understanding with
- Agile methodologies
- BDD (Behaviour Driven Development)
- Test Driven Development (TDD)
- Domain Driven Design (DDD)
- Event-Driven Architecture
- API Gateways and Service Discovery
- Solid knowledge of Visual Studio programming environments and Azure DevOps
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- MVC .Net Framework
- Asp.Net Core
- Angular
- SQL Server
- Agile
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma