Electronic Software Engineer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An international leading company is currently seeking the expertise of a talented and experienced Electronic Software Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.

Role Responsibilities

Software application development in C#

Remote sensing / 3D data visualization software development.

Sub-sea positioning system development

Data acquisition, data processing and visualization software development

Analysis of business / technical problems

Research and development activities related to the above

Education and Experience

BSc Degree in Electronic Engineering, Computing and Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics and Math or similar

5 – 8 years post qualification experience in a software development / electronic development position, coupled with proven R&D experience advantageous.

Strong (Min 5years) development experience in C# in Visual studio.

Working knowledge of SONAR, acoustic and inertial positioning systems

Experience in working with electronic workshop tools and equipment.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

C#

SONAR

3D

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position