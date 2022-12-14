Electronic Software Engineer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

An international leading company is currently seeking the expertise of a talented and experienced Electronic Software Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.

Role Responsibilities

  • Software application development in C#
  • Remote sensing / 3D data visualization software development.
  • Sub-sea positioning system development
  • Data acquisition, data processing and visualization software development
  • Analysis of business / technical problems
  • Research and development activities related to the above

Education and Experience

  • BSc Degree in Electronic Engineering, Computing and Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics and Math or similar
  • 5 – 8 years post qualification experience in a software development / electronic development position, coupled with proven R&D experience advantageous.
  • Strong (Min 5years) development experience in C# in Visual studio.
  • Working knowledge of SONAR, acoustic and inertial positioning systems
  • Experience in working with electronic workshop tools and equipment.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website or by emailing your CV.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SONAR
  • 3D

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

