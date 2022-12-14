Electronic Software Engineer at Hire Resolve

An international leading company is currently seeking the expertise of a talented and experienced Electronic Software Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.
Role Responsibilities
- Software application development in C#
- Remote sensing / 3D data visualization software development.
- Sub-sea positioning system development
- Data acquisition, data processing and visualization software development
- Analysis of business / technical problems
- Research and development activities related to the above
Education and Experience
- BSc Degree in Electronic Engineering, Computing and Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics and Math or similar
- 5 – 8 years post qualification experience in a software development / electronic development position, coupled with proven R&D experience advantageous.
- Strong (Min 5years) development experience in C# in Visual studio.
- Working knowledge of SONAR, acoustic and inertial positioning systems
- Experience in working with electronic workshop tools and equipment.
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SONAR
- 3D
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree