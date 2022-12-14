Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

Dec 14, 2022

One of the leading Retailers in the country are on the hunt for a Enterprise Architect to join their dynamic team of Architects.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree (essential)
  • Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs
  • Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios
  • Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain
  • Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes
  • Contributing Architecture expertise to Retail Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production
  • Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment
  • Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies
  • Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)
  • Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes. (desirable)
  • IT industry

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

