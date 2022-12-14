Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading Retailers in the country are on the hunt for a Enterprise Architect to join their dynamic team of Architects.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree (essential)
- Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs
- Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios
- Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain
- Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes
- Contributing Architecture expertise to Retail Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production
- Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment
- Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies
- Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)
- Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes. (desirable)
- IT industry
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma