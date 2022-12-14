Full Stack Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Mining Industry is searching for an experienced Full Stack Developer to join their team based in Cape Town.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering or similar

4+ years of experience as a developer

Proficient in Python.

Experience with a web client framework, either Angular, React or VueJS.

An understanding of web application development with experience in a leading framework such as Flask or Django.

Understanding of best practices with regards to web applications, API design and OOP. Ability to design and implement well performing production code.

The following will be advantageous:

Mathematical proficiency.

Experience with Docker or Kubernetes.

Experience working with AWS, GCP or Azure.

Exposure to these libraries or frameworks:

Pandas

Ionic

Celery

RabbitMQ

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

