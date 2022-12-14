Full Stack Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Mining Industry is searching for an experienced Full Stack Developer to join their team based in Cape Town.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering or similar
- 4+ years of experience as a developer
- Proficient in Python.
- Experience with a web client framework, either Angular, React or VueJS.
- An understanding of web application development with experience in a leading framework such as Flask or Django.
- Understanding of best practices with regards to web applications, API design and OOP. Ability to design and implement well performing production code.
The following will be advantageous:
- Mathematical proficiency.
- Experience with Docker or Kubernetes.
- Experience working with AWS, GCP or Azure.
- Exposure to these libraries or frameworks:
- Pandas
- Ionic
- Celery
- RabbitMQ
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Angular
- React
- VueJS
- Flask
- Full stack
- Django
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- AWS
- GCP
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree