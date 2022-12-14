Full Stack Java Developer 2

I am looking for a range of both intermediate and Senior Full Stack Java Developers to work on a Lithium platform. You will be creating World class software for global players. Your tech stack will be grown and your opportunities abundant!
What’s needed :
4 years – 10 years Java 8 experience in a production environment
Angular2 +
Agile experience
Hibernate and Springboot
Microservices experience
Docker and Kubernetes ( nice to have but not essential )
Unit Testing experience
Solid SQL Database experience
For more information on this role and others like it please contact @[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Java
- Java 8
- Angular
- Microservices
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and more!