Full-Stack Java Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, leading provider of software solutions to medium and large sized corporations, driving digital automation, is looking for a Full-Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic, talented team of developers.
Requirements:
- 4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)
- 4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript
- Angular 7+
- Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills
- JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass
- Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases
- Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites
- Knowledge of WebServices and APIs
- Ability to produce high quality code
- Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps
- Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Javascript
- JQuery
- TypeScript
- CSS3
- HTML5
- Less
- Sass
- GitHub
- Spring
- Java Programming
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma