Full-Stack Java Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client, leading provider of software solutions to medium and large sized corporations, driving digital automation, is looking for a Full-Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic, talented team of developers.

Requirements:

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript

Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills

JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases

Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites

Knowledge of WebServices and APIs

Ability to produce high quality code

Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps

Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

Desired Skills:

Angular

Javascript

JQuery

TypeScript

CSS3

HTML5

Less

Sass

GitHub

Spring

Java Programming

Java

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

