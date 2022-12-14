Full-Stack Java Developer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

Our client, leading provider of software solutions to medium and large sized corporations, driving digital automation, is looking for a Full-Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic, talented team of developers.

Requirements:

  • 4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)
  • 4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript
  • Angular 7+
  • Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills
  • JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass
  • Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases
  • Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites
  • Knowledge of WebServices and APIs
  • Ability to produce high quality code
  • Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps
  • Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Javascript
  • JQuery
  • TypeScript
  • CSS3
  • HTML5
  • Less
  • Sass
  • GitHub
  • Spring
  • Java Programming
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

