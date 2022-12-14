Full Stack Ls Developer

Dec 14, 2022

needed :

4 years – 10 years Java 8 experience in a production environment
 Angular2 +
Agile experience
 Hibernate and Springboot
Microservices experience
Docker and Kubernetes ( nice to have but not essential )
Unit Testing experience
Solid SQL Database experience

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • Angular
  • Micoservices
  • Springboot

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and bonus ++

