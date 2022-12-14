Full Stack Ls Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Join an international team that have created an amazing platform – that will blow your mind. This truly wonderful Company is growing and the opportunity for career , tech and personal growth is a tangible thing . Aplply now!
needed :
4 years – 10 years Java 8 experience in a production environment
Angular2 +
Agile experience
Hibernate and Springboot
Microservices experience
Docker and Kubernetes ( nice to have but not essential )
Unit Testing experience
Solid SQL Database experience
For more information on this role and others like it please contact
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and bonus ++