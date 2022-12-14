Full Stack/ Mobile Developers – Western Cape Stellenbosch

A Fully remote role (within South Africa ) for Intermediate and Senior Full Stack Mobile Developers. A sharp learning curve on offer for a global player in their field and an opportunity for you to find your tribe. Apply now.

About the role: You will be upgrading ‘next-gen’ mobile apps and all the infrastructure that goes with it. You will also leverage technology advancements in this space to create a new suite of mobile apps to replace the existing suites.

Requirements: (3 years plus)

C#

Xamarin

RESTful API’s

.NET core

MS SQL

Angular JS

AWS Cloud (Advantageous)

MVVM ( Advantageous)

If your tech stack comes close to this, please do apply !!!



Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

pension

Group life and more!

