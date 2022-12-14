Hybrid BI Analyst Developer

Dec 14, 2022

We have an opening for a Hybrid BI Analyst Developer to join our team in Gauteng.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management

  • OR any BI Accreditation

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in development in a business intelligence environment including scripting, reporting and data visualization or a similar role.

  • Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).

  • Proficient in data modeling and data mart design.

  • Development experience in Power BI/OBIEE or any other visualization tool.

  • Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments.

  • Telecommunications experience is a plus.

  • Worked in environments with large data volumes.

  • Experience in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SASS) would be advantageous.

  • Confident in engaging with business and technical stakeholders.

  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Excellent written and spoken English.

  • Needs to be self-driven.

  • Knowledge of industry-leading Business Intelligence support practices.

  • Technical knowledge of data governance practices, business, and technology issues related to the management of enterprise information assets, and approaches related to business intelligence.

  • Technical knowledge of data related to government regulatory requirements (where applicable) and emerging trends and issues.

  • Knowledge of Agile Project Management Framework.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • The purpose of this role is to analyze, design, implement and maintain business intelligence solutions to provide reporting to businesses as such enabling informed decision-making.

  • The Technical Analyst will be required to develop and support business logic using SQL to generate reporting data marts for a variety of requirements.

  • The Analyst will also be required to design and develop Bi reports using Power BI or OBIEE.

  • The expectation is to operate in a hybrid manner, unpacking the business problem and then developing the data solutions to support the business.

  • As such the following skillset and experience are required:

    • Data mining.

    • Data modeling.

    • Data visualization/reporting.

    • SQL.

    • Data analysis.

    • Business analysis.

    • Database management and reporting.

    • Critical thinking and problem-solving.

    • Communication skills.

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

