Intermediate C# Developer

Dec 14, 2022

Our client is searching for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team in Durban.
They believe in developing and implementing clear strategies for how digital can grow a business. They build custom digital solutions. They are looking for developers who are eager to learn and to grow with the company and other like-minded people. The successful candidate should be a team player that can also work independently and follow a spec.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience
  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
  • MSSQL
  • C#
  • LINQ
  • ASP.Net
  • HTML

Desired Skills:

  • MSSQL
  • C#
  • LINQ
  • ASP.Net
  • HTML
  • C#.Net Development
  • Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

