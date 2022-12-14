Intermediate C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our client is searching for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team in Durban.

They believe in developing and implementing clear strategies for how digital can grow a business. They build custom digital solutions. They are looking for developers who are eager to learn and to grow with the company and other like-minded people. The successful candidate should be a team player that can also work independently and follow a spec.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

MSSQL

C#

LINQ

ASP.Net

HTML

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

