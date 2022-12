Intermediate Full-Stack C# Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client, a diverse Group generating revenues from franchising, store operations, personal and vehicle finance, is searching for an experienced Intermediate Full-Stack C# Developer to join their team in Midrand.

3+ years of experience

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

C#

MS SQL; T-SQL

Web API 2 / Core & Rest web services

.NET Core

ASP.Net

WinForms; UWP

Entity Framework 6+

Entity Framework Core

SSRS

MVC

MSSQL Server

HTML 5

JavaScript

Git

JIRA

Agile development methodologies

Word Press

Woo commerce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

