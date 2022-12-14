Intermediate Java Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Digital Automation Industry is seeking an experienced Intermediate Java Developer to join their growing team servicing local and offshore clients in the financial services space.

You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high end bespoke software & applications, mobile apps and websites across all sectors. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

Requirements:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript

Superior knowledge of Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases

Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites

Knowledge of WebServices and APIs

Ability to produce high quality code

Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps

Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

Angular

Java

Java Programming

JQuery

TypeScript

CSS3

HTML5

MSSQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

