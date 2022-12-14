Intermediate Software Developer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An industry-leading company is looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to join their development team at their Cape Town offices. This position is mid-level and full-time. The successful candidate will do software development on the CRM platform and client-facing portals used by the company nationally and will report to the Development manager.

Role Responsibilities

Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client-facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner

Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps

Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture

Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle

Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye toward performance optimization

Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data

Industrialize solutions with DevOps

Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner

Follow current coding practices but having the ability to suggest an improvement

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform

Education and Experience

A relevant tertiary qualification

Experience in related roles in the financial services industry

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development

Agile / Scrum experience

Very good C# development experience

Very good understanding of the software development process

Experience in wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements Recommended requirements:

PHP knowledge advantageous

