Intermediate Software Developer at Hire Resolve

An industry-leading company is looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to join their development team at their Cape Town offices. This position is mid-level and full-time. The successful candidate will do software development on the CRM platform and client-facing portals used by the company nationally and will report to the Development manager.
Role Responsibilities
- Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client-facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner
- Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps
- Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture
- Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle
- Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye toward performance optimization
- Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data
- Industrialize solutions with DevOps
- Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner
- Follow current coding practices but having the ability to suggest an improvement
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform
Education and Experience
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Very good C# development experience
- Very good understanding of the software development process
- Experience in wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements Recommended requirements:
- PHP knowledge advantageous
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Agile
- Scrum
- PHP
- Android
- Apple
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma