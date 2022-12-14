Intermediate Software Developer at Hire Resolve

An industry-leading company is looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to join their development team at their Cape Town offices. This position is mid-level and full-time. The successful candidate will do software development on the CRM platform and client-facing portals used by the company nationally and will report to the Development manager.

Role Responsibilities

  • Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client-facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner
  • Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps
  • Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture
  • Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle
  • Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye toward performance optimization
  • Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data
  • Industrialize solutions with DevOps
  • Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner
  • Follow current coding practices but having the ability to suggest an improvement
  • Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform

Education and Experience

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Very good C# development experience
  • Very good understanding of the software development process
  • Experience in wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements Recommended requirements:
  • PHP knowledge advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • PHP
  • Android
  • Apple

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

