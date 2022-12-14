Java Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An international retail cloud services company is looking for an ambitious Java Developer to join their talented team in Johannesburg.

The successful Java Developer will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based software and applications, contributing to all stages of the software development lifecycle. They thoroughly analyze user requirements, envisioning system features, and define application functionality

Role Responsibilities

Developing market-leading Java-based Point of Sale solutions in large retail organisations.

Understanding of SAP retail solution offerings and integration concepts

UI programming (SWING, HTML5, CSS)

Integrating third-party solutions (SOAP, REST, iDocs)

Hardware integration (e.g. card terminal, POS printer, fingerprint sensors)

Designing, prototyping and implementing new software solutions and extensions

Creating technical instructions or documentation (UML, Wiki, SDK, etc.)

Report and line printing using JasperReports, iText

Education and Experience

University degree in Information Science, IT specialist or similar education background

5+ years developing retail Point of Sale solutions, preferably JAVA based.

5+ years of experience developing enterprise solutions in Java.

Knowledge and understanding of PMLC

Experience and knowledge in software ergonomics or UI design

Very good knowledge of Java, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SQL

Knowledge of Eclipse, Spring, SVN, Junit, Webservices, GWT, CI (Jenkins, Nexus)

Good knowledge of SQL for Oracle and/or SQL Server

Knowledge of the SAP solution and SAP integration

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

PMLC

Java

Javascript

HTML

CSS

SQL

Spring

Eclipse

SVN

Junit

Webservices

GWT

SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position