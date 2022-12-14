Mobile Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Technology Industry is searching for an experienced Mobile Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working remotely.

Requirements:

BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science

4 Years + Strong professional experience with mobile development

Strong awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment

Strong technical competency and proven experience in app development.

Experience developing with:

Android, Jetpack Compose, Kotlin

(Nice to have) React native

(Nice to have) iOS

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website:

