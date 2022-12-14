Mobile Developer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Dec 14, 2022

Our client in the Technology Industry is searching for an experienced Mobile Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working remotely.

Requirements:

  • BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science
  • 4 Years + Strong professional experience with mobile development
  • Strong awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment
  • Strong technical competency and proven experience in app development.
  • Experience developing with:
  • Android, Jetpack Compose, Kotlin
  • (Nice to have) React native
  • (Nice to have) iOS

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Jetpack Compose
  • Kotlin
  • React native
  • iOS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *