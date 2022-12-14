Mobile Developer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client in the Technology Industry is searching for an experienced Mobile Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working remotely.
Requirements:
- BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science
- 4 Years + Strong professional experience with mobile development
- Strong awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment
- Strong technical competency and proven experience in app development.
- Experience developing with:
- Android, Jetpack Compose, Kotlin
- (Nice to have) React native
- (Nice to have) iOS
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Jetpack Compose
- Kotlin
- React native
- iOS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree