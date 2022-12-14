React – JavaScript Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Hospitality & Media Industry is searching for an experienced React/JavaScript Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working remotely.

Requirements:

BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science

4 Years + Strong professional experience with React & NodeJs.

Proven experience using and implementing application logging, telemetry and testing modules

Expertise in core front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON and React)

Experience working with Headless architecture to develop frontend applications.

Awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment

Technical competency and proven experience in app development.

Strong database competency and proven experience in using SQL and NoSQL databases in production.

Good knowledge of Source control and CI/CD – knowledge of Jenkins and Github.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

JSON

React

CI/CD

SQL

NoSQL

Jenkins

Github

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position