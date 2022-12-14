React – JavaScript Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Hospitality & Media Industry is searching for an experienced React/JavaScript Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working remotely.
Requirements:
- BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science
- 4 Years + Strong professional experience with React & NodeJs.
- Proven experience using and implementing application logging, telemetry and testing modules
- Expertise in core front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON and React)
- Experience working with Headless architecture to develop frontend applications.
- Awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment
- Technical competency and proven experience in app development.
- Strong database competency and proven experience in using SQL and NoSQL databases in production.
- Good knowledge of Source control and CI/CD – knowledge of Jenkins and Github.
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- JSON
- React
- CI/CD
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Jenkins
- Github
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree