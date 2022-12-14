React – JavaScript Developer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

Our client in the Hospitality & Media Industry is searching for an experienced React/JavaScript Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working remotely.

Requirements:

  • BSc Degree, preferably in IT; Software Developer or Computer Science
  • 4 Years + Strong professional experience with React & NodeJs.
  • Proven experience using and implementing application logging, telemetry and testing modules
  • Expertise in core front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON and React)
  • Experience working with Headless architecture to develop frontend applications.
  • Awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment
  • Technical competency and proven experience in app development.
  • Strong database competency and proven experience in using SQL and NoSQL databases in production.
  • Good knowledge of Source control and CI/CD – knowledge of Jenkins and Github.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website or by emailing your CV.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • JSON
  • React
  • CI/CD
  • SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Jenkins
  • Github

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

