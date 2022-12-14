Our client is looking to hire a highly driven senior business analyst to assist the company to improve business efficiency. The senior business analyst’s responsibilities involve developing new business strategies and models, communicating to management on how these strategies and models will enhance business efficiency, and creating monthly reports on the performance of the business. The successful incumbent should also be able to utilize the monthly reports to identify business areas in need of improvement.
Responsibilities
- Identifying and addressing operational, financial and technological risks within the business
- Maintaining, testing and improving business and systems operations
- Building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders
- Identifying and capitalizing on improvement opportunities
- Identifying innovative ways to increase customer satisfaction
- Evaluating the performance of project teams to ensure that targets and deadlines are met
- Communicating ideas and viewpoints to senior management
- Acting as a liaison between business and IT groups
- Supervising the design of new products and evaluating how these will perform on the market
- Creating monthly performance reports
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, IT or any related field
- Proven experience as a business analyst
- Proven training in Business Process Modelling
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Systems / Modelling / Processing experience
- 10+ years’ experience
- Must have CMMI level 3 to Level 5 Certification – Non-negotiable
- Knowledge of Microsoft Visio and Access is advantageous
- The ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment
- Effective communication and leadership skills
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- CMMI
- BUSINESS ANALYST
- Systems