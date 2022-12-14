Senior Business Analyst

Our client is looking to hire a highly driven senior business analyst to assist the company to improve business efficiency. The senior business analyst’s responsibilities involve developing new business strategies and models, communicating to management on how these strategies and models will enhance business efficiency, and creating monthly reports on the performance of the business. The successful incumbent should also be able to utilize the monthly reports to identify business areas in need of improvement.

Responsibilities

Identifying and addressing operational, financial and technological risks within the business

Maintaining, testing and improving business and systems operations

Building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders

Identifying and capitalizing on improvement opportunities

Identifying innovative ways to increase customer satisfaction

Evaluating the performance of project teams to ensure that targets and deadlines are met

Communicating ideas and viewpoints to senior management

Acting as a liaison between business and IT groups

Supervising the design of new products and evaluating how these will perform on the market

Creating monthly performance reports

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, IT or any related field

Proven experience as a business analyst

Proven training in Business Process Modelling

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Systems / Modelling / Processing experience

10+ years’ experience

Must have CMMI level 3 to Level 5 Certification – Non-negotiable

Knowledge of Microsoft Visio and Access is advantageous

The ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Effective communication and leadership skills

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Desired Skills:

CMMI

BUSINESS ANALYST

Systems

