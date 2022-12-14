Senior Business Analyst at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Pretoria Region

An industry-leading insurance company is currently looking for the expertise of an experienced and capable Senior Business Analyst to join their team in Pretoria.
The Senior Business Analyst will perform detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.
Role Responsibilities
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks
- Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture
- Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process
- Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction
- Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements
- Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business
- Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery
- Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes
- Effectively manage your performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved
- Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team
- Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place
- Live the company values and team philosophy
Education and Experience
- Information Technology or related tertiary qualification
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification
- 7+ years’ experience in business analysis
- Proven experience in implementation of large projects
- Exposure to/experience in the Short-term Insurance industry will be an advantage
