Senior Business Analyst at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst who will be the vital link between our information technology capacity and our business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of our software product’s features.
Responsibilities
- Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements
- Perform quality assurance
- Define reporting and alerting requirements
- Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance our integration
- Help design, document and maintain system processes
- Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team
- Communicate key insights and findings to product team
- Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer
WHAT YOU NEED:
- Industrial Engineering degree or IT degree
- 8+ years experience with tech & Insurance (non-negotiable)
- Understanding of payment & claims processes
- Do write ups
- Communication
- Self-starter
