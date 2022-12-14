Senior Business Analyst at Hire Resolve

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst who will be the vital link between our information technology capacity and our business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of our software product’s features.

Responsibilities

Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements

Perform quality assurance

Define reporting and alerting requirements

Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance our integration

Help design, document and maintain system processes

Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team

Communicate key insights and findings to product team

Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer

WHAT YOU NEED:

Industrial Engineering degree or IT degree

8+ years experience with tech & Insurance (non-negotiable)

Understanding of payment & claims processes

Do write ups

Communication

Self-starter

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

BA

Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position