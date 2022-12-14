Senior Full Stack Developer

Responsible for creating and maintaining software according to business and technical requirements, as well as enhancements and maintenance of existing software.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents
- Develop according to written technical specifications
- Investigate, analyse and document reported defects
- Create, document and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses
- Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates
- Perform related duties as assigned
- Development of new software as well as maintenance and defect identification and correction of existing legacy software
- Maintain professional conduct
- Assist in relevant operations/operational functions as required
- Ensure dress code is in accordance with company Standard Operating Procedures
- Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Matric
- Related Diploma/Degree
- 7+ years development experience in a cross section of application environments including MS SQL and C#
- Minimum of 7+ years Biztalk Development experience
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Ability to challenge the norm
- Ability to “think outside the box”/radical thinking/lateral thinking
- Interpersonal and written communications skills
- Well-developed time management skills and the ability to work to deadlines and with timetables
- Analytical thinking and decision making in a complex environment
- Flexibility and adaptability (Flexibility and innovation in approach)
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Attention to detail
- Team player
- Self-motivated
- Driven personality
- Curiosity
- Logical thinking and problem solving skills
KNOWLEDGE
- Coding skills to build software solutions from scratch or enhance existing software
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- .NET
- Biztalk
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years