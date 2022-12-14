Senior Full Stack Developer

Dec 14, 2022

Responsible for creating and maintaining software according to business and technical requirements, as well as enhancements and maintenance of existing software.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents
  • Develop according to written technical specifications
  • Investigate, analyse and document reported defects
  • Create, document and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses
  • Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates
  • Perform related duties as assigned
  • Development of new software as well as maintenance and defect identification and correction of existing legacy software
  • Maintain professional conduct
  • Assist in relevant operations/operational functions as required
  • Ensure dress code is in accordance with company Standard Operating Procedures
  • Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric
  • Related Diploma/Degree
  • 7+ years development experience in a cross section of application environments including MS SQL and C#
  • Minimum of 7+ years Biztalk Development experience

SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Ability to challenge the norm
  • Ability to “think outside the box”/radical thinking/lateral thinking
  • Interpersonal and written communications skills
  • Well-developed time management skills and the ability to work to deadlines and with timetables
  • Analytical thinking and decision making in a complex environment
  • Flexibility and adaptability (Flexibility and innovation in approach)

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Attention to detail
  • Team player
  • Self-motivated
  • Driven personality
  • Curiosity
  • Logical thinking and problem solving skills

KNOWLEDGE

  • Coding skills to build software solutions from scratch or enhance existing software

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • .NET
  • Biztalk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *