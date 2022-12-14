Senior Full Stack Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our clients is currently looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer, to join their team in Gauteng.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of experience
- Relevant degree or diplomA
- Laravel 6+
- Advanced PHP principles
- XML
- JSON
- API / REST
- MySQL / MariaDb
- Git / Github
Advantageous – knowledge in:
- PHPUnit
- JWT
- Redis
- Docker
- ELK Stack – Elasticsearch and Kibana
- Basic Linux knowledge
- Basic SOAP Knowledge
- Payment Gateway Integration
Desired Skills:
- Laravel
- PHP
- XML
- JSON
- API
- REST
- MySQL
- Git
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma